Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 22,316 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,476 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,316 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.46% of SVB Financial Group worth $144,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $670.49 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $263.34 and a 1 year high of $679.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $596.06 and a 200 day moving average of $567.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SIVB. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.78.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,852,525. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

