Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 412,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $89,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $236.76 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.30 and a 12 month high of $246.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.54.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

