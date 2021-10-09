Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,272,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 218,286 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.77% of LKQ worth $111,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $9,414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,836,000 after buying an additional 54,646 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 38.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in LKQ by 17.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $560,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.