Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $128.84 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 252,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $128,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAM opened at $586.72 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.83 and a 12 month high of $648.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $609.50 and its 200-day moving average is $523.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 86.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.00.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total transaction of $778,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total transaction of $1,213,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,284,034. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

