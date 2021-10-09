Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,104,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,701 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.69% of A. O. Smith worth $79,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

NYSE AOS opened at $64.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $73.81. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average of $69.11.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

