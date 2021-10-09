Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 939,178 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,061,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 939,178 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $65,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.79.

In related news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,856.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,344 shares of company stock worth $3,911,874. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $73.98.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

