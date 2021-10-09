Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $731.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $942.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist increased their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $878.47.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $750.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $827.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $780.58.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 27,477 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 95.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

