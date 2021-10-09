Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Organto Foods Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (CVE:OGO)

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) – Clarus Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Organto Foods in a report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Clarus Securities analyst G. Ulybyshev forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Clarus Securities currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Organto Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Shares of OGO opened at C$0.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Organto Foods has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$108.70 million and a P/E ratio of -11.35.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

