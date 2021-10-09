Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PDC Energy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for PDC Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $6.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.25. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist lowered their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 3.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in PDC Energy by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $843,040. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.