Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Lifted to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of ERMAY opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36. Eramet has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $8.96.

About Eramet

Eramet SA produces mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Nickel, Manganese, and Alloys. The Nickel division includes mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives.

