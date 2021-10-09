Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Lifted to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Shares of ERMAY opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36. Eramet has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $8.96.
About Eramet
