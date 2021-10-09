Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 4,058 First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 72.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in First American Financial by 48.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FAF opened at $70.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $71.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.86.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

