Ergoteles LLC Has $238,000 Stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,176 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AZZ by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,215,000 after acquiring an additional 100,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in AZZ by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in AZZ by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,665,000 after acquiring an additional 28,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AZZ by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after acquiring an additional 24,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in AZZ by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 380,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

NYSE AZZ opened at $54.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.53. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.55.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.69 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

