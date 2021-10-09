Ergoteles LLC Invests $233,000 in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 3.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Banner by 1.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Banner by 2.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Banner by 131.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Banner by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.16. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.24.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.75 million. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

