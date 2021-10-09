Ergoteles LLC Invests $249,000 in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYRA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 655.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 93,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 31.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 84,229 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $637,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 31.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 21,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYRA opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.45. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

