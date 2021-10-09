Ergoteles LLC Invests $257,000 in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 64,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 42,413 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXLA stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Axcella Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $109.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcella Health Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.71.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

