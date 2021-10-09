Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 900 Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total transaction of $363,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $278,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,854 shares of company stock worth $4,133,469. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $307.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.09. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $325.50.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

