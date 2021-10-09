Ergoteles LLC Takes $273,000 Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THFF. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in First Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Financial by 64.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Financial by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,322,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,520,000 after buying an additional 119,984 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in First Financial during the first quarter worth $127,000. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.38. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. First Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Equities analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

