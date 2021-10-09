Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 281 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,431 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 58.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $576.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,051,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,927. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88. The company has a market cap of $274.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $631.69 and its 200-day moving average is $567.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

