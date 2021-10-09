Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $12.89 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,748 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.4% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after acquiring an additional 112,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after acquiring an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after acquiring an additional 135,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,148,269,000 after acquiring an additional 146,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded down $13.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,288.62. 1,995,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,441,188. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,357.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,365.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,155.72.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

