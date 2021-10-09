Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $12.89 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,748 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.4% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after acquiring an additional 112,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after acquiring an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after acquiring an additional 135,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,148,269,000 after acquiring an additional 146,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.
AMZN traded down $13.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,288.62. 1,995,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,441,188. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,357.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,365.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,155.72.
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
