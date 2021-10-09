Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 205.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,987,000 after purchasing an additional 40,077 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 688.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 26,563 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on KMB shares. HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.87. 1,038,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,279. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $155.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

