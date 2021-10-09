Eudaimonia Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135,190 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.0% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,034,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,633,562. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.