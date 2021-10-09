Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) is ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,816,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776,714 shares during the period. Exelon accounts for approximately 9.8% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $257,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Exelon by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Exelon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Exelon by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in Exelon by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.50 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,331,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $50.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

