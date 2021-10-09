Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,011,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,853 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $707,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Exelon by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,772,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,585,000 after buying an additional 177,123 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,073,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,298,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,521,000 after buying an additional 60,760 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.44. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

