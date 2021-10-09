Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Exponent by 0.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $114.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $120.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.11 million. Equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In related news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $654,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

