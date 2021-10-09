Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,960 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.56% of Extreme Networks worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXTR. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 28.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 236,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 52,075 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 237.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,181 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 15.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 167,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 361,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 37,175 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 516.00 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $278.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.90 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 123.54% and a net margin of 0.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

