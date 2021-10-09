Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives $579.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $565.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock.

FICO opened at $400.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $445.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.68.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

