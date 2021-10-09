Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 158.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,177 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.12% of Fastenal worth $37,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,250,000 after acquiring an additional 122,675 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $5,440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 143.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 52,075 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Fastenal by 9.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 23.9% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $846,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

FAST opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.93.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.