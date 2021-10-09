fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00). fastjet Plc (FJET.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 55,603,588 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £1.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48.

fastjet Plc (FJET.L) Company Profile (LON:FJET)

fastjet Plc provides passenger airline services in Africa. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Diversified Investments Plc and changed its name to fastjet Plc in August 2012. fastjet Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

