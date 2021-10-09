Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Faurecia S.E. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

OTCMKTS:FURCF opened at $51.68 on Friday. Faurecia S.E. has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $60.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

