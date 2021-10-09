FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of FB Financial worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,431,000 after acquiring an additional 204,687 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,724,000 after acquiring an additional 45,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 362,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,546,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,311,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBK stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.16. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.95.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $135.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.88 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist reduced their target price on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

