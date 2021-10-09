Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $281.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to post sales of $281.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $279.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $284.48 million. Ferro reported sales of $241.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Ferro’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000.

NYSE:FOE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.72. 451,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,015. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.06. Ferro has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

