Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Gap Up to $8.09

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.09, but opened at $8.57. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 1,722 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 3.01.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $418.54 million during the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 14.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,778,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,036,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,898,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,617,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 13,319.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,120,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 1,111,866 shares in the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

