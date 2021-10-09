Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

FNF opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $49.55.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $687,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $640,095.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,920,321. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,217,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,902,000 after buying an additional 1,249,475 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,505,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,068,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,376,000 after buying an additional 808,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,845,000 after buying an additional 700,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

