Financial Survey: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) vs. Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Appili Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals N/A -22.02% -19.90% Appili Therapeutics N/A -138.35% -104.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Appili Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhythm Pharmaceuticals 1 2 3 0 2.33 Appili Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $42.83, indicating a potential upside of 272.46%. Appili Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 301.74%. Given Appili Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Appili Therapeutics is more favorable than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Appili Therapeutics has a beta of -2.56, meaning that its share price is 356% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Appili Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$134.00 million ($3.04) -3.78 Appili Therapeutics $90,000.00 434.45 -$10.86 million ($0.18) -3.46

Appili Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Appili Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity. Its product candidate includes setmelanotide, an MC4R agonist designed to restore impaired MC4R pathway function caused by genetic variants that occur upstream of the MC4R. The company was founded by Bart Henderson in November 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Appili Therapeutics Company Profile

Appili Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis. Appili Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

