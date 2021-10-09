First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.72

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.72 and traded as high as C$18.12. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$18.07, with a volume of 458,023 shares changing hands.

FCR.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 13.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.72.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

