First City Capital Management Inc. Takes $231,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $364,127,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,234 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 39,163.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,710 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $92,111,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 40.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,702,785 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $296,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

ORCL stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.39. The stock had a trading volume of 13,140,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,019,543. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.91. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $95.02. The stock has a market cap of $258.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

