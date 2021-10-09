First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Subsidiaries include Terre Haute First National Bank, First State Bank, First Citizens State Bank of Newport, First Farmers State Bank, First Ridge Farm State Bank, First National Bank of Marshall, First Crawford State Bank, and the Morris Plan Company. “

THFF opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.38. First Financial has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $565.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.85.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Financial will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Financial by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 97,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

