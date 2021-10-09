First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Raymond James

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of FFWM opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.44. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $48,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,177.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,396 shares of company stock worth $1,357,590 in the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Foundation by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,566,000 after buying an additional 416,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,692,000 after purchasing an additional 260,361 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,459,000 after purchasing an additional 452,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Foundation by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 190,419 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

