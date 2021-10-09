First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Raymond James

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
Shares of FFWM opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.44. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $48,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,177.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,396 shares of company stock worth $1,357,590 in the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Foundation by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,566,000 after buying an additional 416,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,692,000 after purchasing an additional 260,361 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,459,000 after purchasing an additional 452,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Foundation by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 190,419 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Foundation
First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.
