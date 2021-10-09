Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Short Interest Update

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,889,800 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 8,141,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,473,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Fission Uranium stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.37, a current ratio of 20.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fission Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $425.74 million, a PE ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 3.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FCUUF shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium from $0.80 to $1.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fission Uranium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Fission Uranium from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

