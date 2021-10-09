Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Gap Up to $175.75

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $175.75, but opened at $183.84. Five Below shares last traded at $183.33, with a volume of 8,090 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.65.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $988,790,000 after buying an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $767,020,000 after buying an additional 44,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,722,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Five Below by 11.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,167,000 after buying an additional 141,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 6.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,200,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,984,000 after buying an additional 69,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

