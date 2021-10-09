Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) PT Lowered to $42.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s current price.
FLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen raised Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.
NYSE:FLS opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.
Flowserve Company Profile
Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.
