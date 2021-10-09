Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) PT Lowered to $42.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s current price.

FLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen raised Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE:FLS opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

