Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,744,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,343 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $756,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 77.0% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SNPS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.50.

Shares of SNPS opened at $291.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.65. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.20 and a 12 month high of $340.66. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total value of $98,093.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $52,057,481.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

