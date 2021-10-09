Fmr LLC Lowers Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,484,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,910 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 9.41% of Tempur Sealy International worth $724,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.01. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 296,636 shares of company stock worth $14,126,665. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

