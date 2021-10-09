Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,876,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775,917 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.61% of Ferguson worth $817,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FERG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $142.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.95. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $148.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.665 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 22.46%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.