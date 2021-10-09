Fmr LLC Sells 24,818 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,070,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,818 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 4.60% of Dynatrace worth $763,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DT opened at $71.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.90. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $74.34. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 274.01, a P/E/G ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $3,222,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $9,438,202. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DT. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

