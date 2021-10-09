Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.57

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.57 and last traded at $56.57, with a volume of 11691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.16.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOCS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 411.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $159,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,217,000 after acquiring an additional 769,362 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after acquiring an additional 741,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,144,000 after acquiring an additional 660,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

