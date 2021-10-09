Fort L.P. Cuts Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Fort L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,547 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,118,000 after purchasing an additional 979,536 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,253,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,846,000 after purchasing an additional 133,302 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

HLF stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

