Fort L.P. Cuts Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Fort L.P. cut its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 33.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,354,260,000 after buying an additional 654,082 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,733,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,680,902,000 after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,086,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,041,000 after acquiring an additional 20,929 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,641,000 after acquiring an additional 95,645 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,512,000 after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.40.

TECH stock opened at $479.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 138.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $250.24 and a 1 year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total transaction of $1,926,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,554,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total value of $4,789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,769 shares of company stock valued at $25,271,505 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

