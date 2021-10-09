Fort L.P. Increases Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Fort L.P. raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,882 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $107.25 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.28.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Best Buy from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,636 shares of company stock worth $642,736 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

