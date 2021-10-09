Fort L.P. Lowers Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Fort L.P. trimmed its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Leidos during the second quarter worth $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Leidos by 73.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Leidos during the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $98.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

